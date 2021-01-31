Four-storey building collapses near Delhi's Turkman Gate, no injuries reported

A four-storey building collapsed near the Turkman Gate area in the national capital on Sunday. The building was in a dilapidated condition and it was vacated earlier.

According to police, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The police and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with fire extinguishing vehicles have reached the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)