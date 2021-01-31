Left Menu

Four-storey building collapses near Delhi's Turkman Gate, no injuries reported

A four-storey building collapsed near the Turkman Gate area in the national capital on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:45 IST
Police personnel at the site where building collapsed in Delhi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

A four-storey building collapsed near the Turkman Gate area in the national capital on Sunday. The building was in a dilapidated condition and it was vacated earlier.

According to police, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The police and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with fire extinguishing vehicles have reached the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

