India's approach during pandemic, climate change in sync with Swami Vivekananda's approach: PM Modi

India's proactive stance during the COVID-19 pandemic is an example of Swami Vivekananda's approach of not feeling helpless in a crisis. Similarly, instead of complaining about the problem of Climate Change, India went for a solution in the form of the International Solar Alliance, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 17:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's proactive stance during the COVID-19 pandemic is an example of Swami Vivekananda's approach of not feeling helpless in a crisis. Similarly, instead of complaining about the problem of Climate Change, India went for a solution in the form of the International Solar Alliance, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 125th-anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata', a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order, started by Swami Vivekananda.

"India's proactive stance during the COVID-19 pandemic is an example of Swamiji's approach of not feeling helpless in a crisis. Similarly, instead of complaining about the problem of Climate Change, India went for a solution in the form of the International Solar Alliance. This is the Prabuddha Bharata of Swami Vivekananda's vision being built. This is an India that is giving solutions to the world's problems," said PM Modi. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Swami Vivekananda named the journal Prabuddha Bharata to manifest the spirit of our nation.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that Swami Vivekananda's big dreams for India and his immense faith in India's youth are reflected in India's business leaders, sportspersons, technocrats, professionals, scientists, innovators and so many others. The Prime Minister asked the youth to move ahead by following Swami Vivekananda's advice in his lectures on Practical Vedanta where he talks about overcoming setbacks and seeing them as a part of the learning curve. The second thing that must be instilled in people is: To be fearless and to be full of self-belief.

PM Modi also asked the youth to follow Swami Vivekananda who achieved immortality by creating something of value for the world. "Swami Vivekananda did not see spiritual and economic progress as mutually exclusive. Most importantly, he was against the approach where people romanticise poverty," said PM Modi.

Terming Swami Vivekananda as a spiritual giant, a highly elevated soul, the Prime Minister stressed that he did not renounce the idea of economic progress for the poor. PM Modi concluded that Prabuddha Bharata has run for 125 years, spreading Swami Ji's ideas. They have built upon his vision of educating the youth, and awakening the nation. It has contributed significantly towards making Swami Vivekananda's thoughts immortal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

