PM to dedicate infra projects in oil, gas sector at Haldia on Feb 7

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill visit Haldia in West Bengal on February 7 to dedicateseveral infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector,Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The projects include 347-km long Dobhi-Durgapurnatural gas pipeline built at a cost of Rs 2,433 crore bystate-owned GAIL, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said in astatement.

This pipeline is a part of the ambitious PradhanMantri Urja Ganga project.

''Conducted an oil industry meet at Haldia ahead ofPM@narendramodi ji's visit where he will dedicate to thenation oil, gas & road projects worth Rs 4742 cr. I invitedfamily members of our oil industry to be a part of thismomentous occason in the developmental journey of Bengal,'' theUnion Petroleum and Natural Gas minister tweeted.

During the project stage, it had generated 15 lakhmandays of employment and will help in the revival of the HURLfertiliser plant at Sindri in Jharkhand and supply gas toMatix fertiliser plant at Durgapur, the IOC statement said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate an LPG importterminal at Haldia, built by Bharat Petroleum at a cost of Rs1,100 crore, to meet the rising demand of cooking fuel of theregion.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the secondcatalytic dewaxing unit of IOC at Haldia refinery and a road-overbridge (ROB) at Ranichak in Haldia.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee have been invited to the programme,the statement said.

