Telangana reports 118 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

A total of 118 new COVID-19 cases, 264 recoveries, and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 118 new COVID-19 cases, 264 recoveries, and 2 deaths were reported in Telangana on Sunday. The cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the state as of Sunday 8 pm had reached 2,94,587 reported the health department of the state.

The total count includes 2,90,894 discharges and 1,601 deaths. The number of active cases currently stands at 2,092.

The recovery rate of Telangana stands at 98.74 per cent while that of the country is 97 percent. The case fatality rate of the state stands at 0.54 per cent. As many as 11,427 new COVID-19 cases, 11,858 discharges, and 118 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the addition of fresh cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 1,07,57,610 including 1,68,235 active cases. The overall recoveries have reached 1,04,34,983 while the death toll has mounted to 1,54,392. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reported that the total number of samples tested up to 31st January is 19,70,92,635 including 5,04,263 samples tested on Sunday. (ANI).

