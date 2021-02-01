Left Menu

President declares special funeral to honour late Justice Mthiyane

Justice Mthiyane was a retired former Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:10 IST
The President has also authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country with immediate effect until the evening of Wednesday when the funeral service will take place in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late Justice Khayelihle Kenneth Mthiyane by designating the judge's funeral as a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

The President has also authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country with immediate effect until the evening of Wednesday when the funeral service will take place in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

