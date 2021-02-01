President declares special funeral to honour late Justice Mthiyane
President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late Justice Khayelihle Kenneth Mthiyane by designating the judge's funeral as a Special Official Funeral Category 2.
The President has also authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country with immediate effect until the evening of Wednesday when the funeral service will take place in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.
