President declares special funeral to honour late Justice Mthiyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late Justice Khayelihle Kenneth Mthiyane by designating the judge's funeral as a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

Justice Mthiyane was a retired former Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The President has also authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country with immediate effect until the evening of Wednesday when the funeral service will take place in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)