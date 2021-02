Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10:30 am amid protest over farm laws

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 10:30 am on Tuesday amid protest and sloganeering by opposition members on the three new farm laws.

Several opposition members raised slogans against the laws and demanded discussion on the farmers' protest while the Upper House of Parliament was taking up the Question Hour.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 10.30 am as some protesting members entered the Well and continued raising slogans.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

