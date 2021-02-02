Union Education Minister announces date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021

Left Menu

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced the date sheet for class 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board for this year through a video message on his Twitter handle.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:22 IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced the date sheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination of classes 10 and 12 for this year. While announcing the date sheet through a video message on his Twitter handle, the Union Education Minister said that the country has developed two vaccines and the vaccination drive has already being roll-out to fight COVID -19 pandemic.

"We are not fully safe till we take all precautions as per COVID-19 guidelines," he added. In December last year, Ramesh Pokhriyal had informed that the CBSE will be conducting the board examination for class 10 and 12 from May 4 to June 10.

The results for both will be declared on July 15. As many as 30 lakh students appear for the CBSE Board examinations every year.

The practical examinations and the internals are usually conducted in January and the theory papers were begins conducted in the month of February and March but this year, the examinations are delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release of the CBSE Board exam time table has been delayed. (ANI)

