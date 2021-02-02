Left Menu

MP agri minister to fast for good sense among farm protesters

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:51 IST
MP agri minister to fast for good sense among farm protesters
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@KamalPatelBJP)

Madhya Pradesh AgricultureMinister Kamal Patel on Tuesday said he would sit on a one-dayfast on the banks of the Narmada river on February 4 so that''good sense prevails'' among the farmers protesting against theCentre's new laws.

He told reporters his fast would take place in Hardadistrict, some 180 kilometres from the state capital.

''I hope my fast will bring about good sense amongprotesting farmers and they will withdraw their stir againstthe Centre's new laws. These laws will take farmers on thepath of development and make them self-reliant,'' he said.

He accused some political parties and their leaders ofmisleading the farmers in order to get the stir to intensify.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In a first, heart of brain dead man transported by Metro train in Hyderabad for transplant

For the first time, a heartharvested from a brain dead man for transplant in a needypatient was transported in a metro train here on Tuesday withthe Hyderabad Metro Rail creating a green corridor for 21 kmbetween two city stations, official...

Von der Leyen faces scrutiny over shaky EU vaccine strategy

EU chief executive Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday faced hours of questioning by lawmakers over the European Commissions vaccine strategy, focusing on a slow roll-out and an export control plan that dismayed Britain and Ireland.Questions st...

India is 'toughest challenge' for a wicket-keeper: Matt Prior

Ahead of the four-match Test series, former England cricketer Matt Prior has said playing in India and that too in the longest format of the game can be mentally draining for the wicket-keepers. India and England are set to lock horns in fo...

Police granted 24 hours' custody of IPS officer Arvind Sen

The Special Court of Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday granted 24 hours custody of IPS Arvind Sen to Gomtinagar police in an animal husbandry department scam. Special Judge MK Singh further allowed the police to collect his voice samp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021