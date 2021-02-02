MP agri minister to fast for good sense among farm protesters

Madhya Pradesh AgricultureMinister Kamal Patel on Tuesday said he would sit on a one-dayfast on the banks of the Narmada river on February 4 so that''good sense prevails'' among the farmers protesting against theCentre's new laws.

He told reporters his fast would take place in Hardadistrict, some 180 kilometres from the state capital.

''I hope my fast will bring about good sense amongprotesting farmers and they will withdraw their stir againstthe Centre's new laws. These laws will take farmers on thepath of development and make them self-reliant,'' he said.

He accused some political parties and their leaders ofmisleading the farmers in order to get the stir to intensify.

