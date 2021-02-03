Miya Muslims involved in distorting Assamese culture, language: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Miya Muslims are "very communal" and they are involved in various activities to distort Assamese culture and language. "Assam Muslim population is divided into two streams; one who has come to Assam from Bangladesh and other who are indigenous. Some people who had come to Assam at different point of times have started to identify themselves as Miya and they are very communal," Sarma told reporters here.

"They are involved in various activities to distort Assamese culture and language. My personal opinion is that the people who openly challenge Assamese culture, language and composite Indian culture should not vote for us," he added. Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said: "The CAA has been passed and rules are yet to be framed. So, it is entirely up to the Government of India to frame. BJP doesn't need votes of Miya Muslims involved in distorting Assamese culture, language. So far as NRC in Assam is concerned, we have already pointed out many anomalies in the implementation process of the first National Registration."

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 has been passed by the Lok Sabha on 9 December 2019. The purpose of this law is to give Indian citizenship to illegal migrants of six communities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Parsi, and Jain, who have migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

