No proposal to launch new pension policy for central civil pensioners

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:06 IST
This system has also laid down the foundation of e-PPO and made a provision to integrate the e-PPO in the DigiLocker of the retiree. Image Credit: IANS

The Government today said that there is at present no proposal/consideration to launch new pension policy for central civil pensioners. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that in order to improve the pension process to facilitate pensioners, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare had developed 'Bhavishya', a common software module for Ministries, which has now been functioning as a mandatory platform for processing Pension & related benefits of Central Civil Pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2017.

By keeping track of the progress as well as close monitoring of each pension case, it introduces transparency and accountability into the system thereby plugging delays. This system is at present being successfully implemented in 811 Offices of 96 Ministries/Departments/Apex Bodiesthrough 7372 DDOs. This system has also laid down the foundation of e-PPO and made a provision to integrate the e-PPO in the DigiLocker of the retiree.

