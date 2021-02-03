Top foreign stories at 2005 hours

... ...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs statement slamming international celebrities for commenting on the ongoing farmers protest in India and said no propaganda can deter Indias unity. Taking...
A parliamentary panel has emphasised the need for the Reserve Bank of India RBI to build sufficient regulatory resources to ensure effective supervision of the factoring activities.The suggestion was made by the Standing Committee of Financ...
Asking people not to worry about floods, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation of 170 irrigation projects through a virtual programme.Addressing from his official residence in Lucknow, the CM said, Go...
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Wednesday said the Centre is not holding any informal talk with protesting farmers and described putting up of more barricades and suspending internet in and around agitation sites as law and order ...