Left Menu

Delhi Police Commissioner meets Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:54 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner meets Amit Shah
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, ahead of the 'chakka jam' announced by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws at Delhi's borders, sources said.

Shrivastava is believed to have briefed the home minister about the security being in place in the city and the steps being taken for the Saturday's 'chakka jam' called by the farmers, they said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present in the meeting, the sources said.

The Delhi Police has tightened security at the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where farmers have been stationed since November-end demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted in September last year.

The ongoing protests also resulted in violence in the national capital on Republic Day during which hundreds of people, including policemen and women, were injured and one protestor died after his speeding tractor overturned.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Uttar Pradesh has been camping at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border as part of a campaign. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are also massed at Tikri and Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Railway Finance Corporation sells USD 750 mn bonds at 2.80 pc

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC on Thursday said it has sold USD 750 million worth of dollar-denominated bonds to overseas investors priced at a coupon of just 2.80 per cent per annum.This is the maiden debt market activity that Rai...

This newly discovered chameleon is so tiny it can fit on your fingertip

Scientists say they discovered a sunflower seed-sized subspecies of chameleon that may well be the smallest reptile on Earth. Two of the miniature lizards, one male and one female, were discovered by a German-Madagascan expedition team in n...

EU names industry chief to ramp up vaccine output after AstraZeneca delays

European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton was put in charge of a new vaccine production task force on Thursday after the EU executive came under fire over delays with deliveries of vaccines against the coronavirus. Breton, a forme...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021