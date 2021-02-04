Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav pays homage to Chauri Chaura martyrs

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922, and alleged that the BJP has nothing to do with the freedom struggle and was only indulging in artificial debates.A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:46 IST
Akhilesh Yadav pays homage to Chauri Chaura martyrs
File Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922, and alleged that the BJP has nothing to do with the freedom struggle and was only indulging in ''artificial debates''.

A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them. In retaliation, protestors attacked and set fire to the Chauri Chaura police station, killing many of its occupants.

''Merely praising the freedom fighters does not mean respecting them. One has to imbibe their thoughts with full dedication. The BJP has had nothing to do with the freedom struggle and the party only indulges in artificial debates,'' the SP chief was quoted as saying in a party release issued here.

Resolve should also be taken to follow the path shown by the freedom fighters and their values. By weakening the democratic system, the BJP government is negating the dreams of the freedom fighters, Yadav alleged.

Asking the BJP to ''take a lesson'' from the Chauri-Chaura incident, the SP leader said the farmers of the country are today agitated and despite losing their associates in the severe cold, they are agitating to save agriculture. The BJP government does not want to listen to what the farmers are saying, he alleged, adding that not much should be expected from the government having such an attitude towards the just demands of the farmers to withdraw the three farm laws.

He claimed that continued cruelty with farmers and anger among people was also leading to dissatisfaction in the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merck expects interim data on COVID-19 drug in first quarter

U.S. drugmaker Merck Co Inc said on Thursday it was expecting early data from a trial of the experimental antiviral drug it was developing with Ridgeback Bio as early as the first quarter. The company has decided to focus on therapeutics a...

HC reserves verdict on NIA challenge to bail for alleged ISIS member

The Bombay High Court on Thursdayreserved its verdict on an appeal filed by the NationalInvestigation Agency NIA challenging the bail granted toalleged former ISIS member Areeb Majeed.During the arguments, a division bench of Justices S SSh...

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby foods -report

U.S. congressional investigators found dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals in certain baby foods that could cause neurological damage, a House Oversight subcommittee said in a report released on Thursday. The panel examined baby foods ma...

Indian Railway Finance Corporation sells USD 750 mn bonds at 2.80 pc

Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC on Thursday said it has sold USD 750 million worth of dollar-denominated bonds to overseas investors priced at a coupon of just 2.80 per cent per annum.This is the maiden debt market activity that Rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021