Four suspects to appear before court for hijacked truck

The four, aged between 27 and 33 years, were arrested on Thursday in Nirvana, outside Polokwane, for possession of suspected stolen properties, including the truck. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:29 IST
The arrest was made after members of the Crime Prevention Unit received information about suspected stolen groceries at a supermarket in Nirvana.  Image Credit: ANI

Four suspects are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrates' Court on Monday for possession of an allegedly hijacked truck.

The arrest was made after members of the Crime Prevention Unit received information about suspected stolen groceries at a supermarket in Nirvana.

"Four suspects were arrested on the spot and a large amount of an assortment of groceries, with the estimated value of over R1 million, were recovered inside the truck trailer, some of which were already offloaded and were found inside the shop.

"The preliminary investigations established that a truck loaded with groceries was allegedly hijacked in Delmas and the groceries were then delivered to the supermarket.

"The truck, with the estimated value of over R900 000, was later recovered in the Bela-Bela policing area without the trailer," said the police.

The Limpopo Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has commended the members for their swift action in apprehending the suspects.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

