Left Menu

Nornickel ordered to pay $2 bln in Arctic fuel spill damages -Interfax

A Russian court ruled on Friday that a power business owned by mining giant Norilsk Nickel should pay 147 billion roubles ($1.96 billion) for environmental damages caused by a huge fuel spill in the Arctic last May, Interfax reported. The spill released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:25 IST
Nornickel ordered to pay $2 bln in Arctic fuel spill damages -Interfax
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Russian court ruled on Friday that a power business owned by mining giant Norilsk Nickel should pay 147 billion roubles ($1.96 billion) for environmental damages caused by a huge fuel spill in the Arctic last May, Interfax reported.

The spill released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia. Greenpeace has compared the incident to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska and Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced fury over the leak. ($1 = 74.9660 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trade unions, political parties oppose RINL privatisation

Hundreds of employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday took out a protest rally against the proposed divestment of Rashtriya Ispat NigamLimited RINL, the corporate entity of the steel-maker.The parties, including the ruling YSR Congr...

Berlin welcomes Biden announcement on U.S. troops in Germany

The German government on Friday welcomed remarks of U.S. President Joe Biden who announced his administration would stop any planned troop withdrawals from Germany.The deployment of U.S. troops in Germany is part of the European and Transat...

Hungary may start Russia's Sputnik shots next week, says PM

Hungary may start inoculating people with Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine next week after it granted the shot emergency use approval, making it the first EU country to do so, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.It is s...

Scottish court says case seeking clarification about independence vote premature

A campaigner for Scottish independence his bid on Friday to seek a ruling in Scotlands top civil court that the Scottish parliament could hold a referendum on secession without permission from London.Scotlands Court of Session ruled against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021