Nadda to launch BJP's 'Poribartan Yatra' in West Bengal on Saturday

The party said in a statement that the yatra will be in five phases and cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in the state where polls are expected to be held in April-May. Prior to its launch, he is scheduled to attend a few programmes, including joining over 3,000 farmers for lunch at Shahpur village in Malda district.

Updated: 05-02-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the party's 'Poribartan Yatra' at Nadia in West Bengal on Saturday as it steps up its campaign to end the Trinamool Congress' 10-year-old reign in the state. The party said in a statement that the yatra will be in five phases and cover all the 294 assembly constituencies in the state where polls are expected to be held in April-May. Prior to its launch, he is scheduled to attend a few programmes, including joining over 3,000 farmers for lunch at Shahpur village in Malda district. ''He will then lead a grand road show at 12:30 pm in Malda from Foara Road to the statue of Shri Rabindranath Tagore,'' the statement said.

The BJP chief will also pay tributes to Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a revered saint from the Bhakti movement.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

