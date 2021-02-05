Left Menu

IRCTC launches its online bus booking services

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on January 29, informed IRCTC on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on January 29, informed IRCTC on Friday. "IRCTC under the leadership of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution is gradually moving towards firmly positioning itself as the first government 'One Stop Shop Travel Portal' of the country," read a statement issued by IRCTC.

"In a recent development for providing a more holistic travel experience to the customers, IRCTC that is already in the business of online rail and flight tickets booking launched its online bus booking services that went live for the service of the nation on 29th January 2021," it added. The integration of this service over IRCTC Mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the public to book bus tickets through Mobile too.

According to the statement, the IRCTC has tied up with more than 50,000 state road transport as well as private bus operators covering 22 states and three union territories for proving the online bus booking services to the customers. The new feature of online bus booking will allow the customers to view a variety of buses and choose the appropriate bus for travel considering route, amenities, reviews, ratings and bus images available. Along with this, the customers will be able to choose their pick-up and drop points and timings and finally book their journey at a reasonable price with the ongoing bank and e-wallet discounts too.

The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking. (ANI)

