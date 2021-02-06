Rahul Gandhi says farm laws dangerous for country, offers support to protesting farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended support to the agitating farmers and said that the new agriculture laws are not only dangerous for them, but for the whole country. "The peaceful satyagraha of 'Annadata' is in the national interest - but the three laws are not only dangerous for the farmers and labourers, but for the people and the country. Full support," Gandhi said in a tweet.

His support comes at a time when the protesting farmers are holding 'Chakka Jam' across the country from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday. The Congress had extended support to the nationwide 'Chakka jam' protest by farmers on Friday. The party's General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement that party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest against the new farm laws.

Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

