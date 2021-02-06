Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in Bengal to satisfy her ego: J P Nadda

Left Menu

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving farmers of the state of the PM Kisan scheme benefits to satisfy her ego.He also wondered why she loses her cool over Jai Shri Ram slogans.Nadda, while attending the final round of the month-long Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan of the party, said people of the state have made up their mind to bid namaste and tata to Banerjee and her party after the assembly polls.What Mamata di did with farmers of Bengal by depriving them of PM Kisan Scheme benefits was an injustice.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving farmers of the state of the PM Kisan scheme benefits to satisfy her ego.

He also wondered why she loses her cool over ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans.

Nadda, while attending the final round of the month-long ''Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan'' of the party, said people of the state have made up their mind to bid ''namaste and tata'' to Banerjee and her party after the assembly polls.

''What Mamata di did with farmers of Bengal by depriving them of PM Kisan Scheme benefits was an injustice. She did not allow the implementation of the welfare programme in the state to satisfy her ego.

''Now after realising that the farmers themselves have allowed the scheme she has said she would implement it. The 70 lakh farmers for the last two years have been deprived of annual aid of Rs 6,000,'' Nadda said.

The BJP chief also had lunch with the farmers on the open ground as part of the ''Krishak Suraksha Saha-Bhoj'' at Sahapur village in Malda. He had 'kichdi' and 'sabji' on the menu. ''When I was coming here I was greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans. But I don't understand why Mamata didi gets angry after hearing it,'' he said while referring to the January 23 incident at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata.

Banerjee had declined to speak at the event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

