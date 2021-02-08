Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: U'khand glacier burst, PM Modi's public meeting in West Bengal reported widely

The Uttarakhand glacier burst was highlighted in Monday's edition of various Urdu publications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 12:36 IST
Urdu Bulletin: U'khand glacier burst, PM Modi's public meeting in West Bengal reported widely
Water level in Dhauliganga River rose suddenly following glacier burst near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand glacier burst was highlighted in Monday's edition of various Urdu publications. Most newspapers also gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

Rashtriya Sahara: The daily reported the Uttarakhand glacier burst as its top headline. In its reports, it said that at least 150 people are feared to have died due to floods after the glacier burst in Chamoli district. The report further said that so far 10 bodies have been recovered, while 16 have been rescued. The publication also gave coverage to the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi public meeting in West Bengal on its first page stating that the PM took a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government saying that that soon Bengal is going to show the Ram Card to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) which has committed many back to back fouls including misgovernance, violence, corruption, and attacks on beliefs.

The news of the arrest of a person identified as Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital was also given prominence by the newspaper on page one. Hindustan Express: The Urdy daily also extensively reported Uttarakhand glacier burst in its front page.

The newspaper also reported Omar Abdullah's statement that horse-trading of elected representatives in the elections to the District Development Council (DDC) is not surprising. It quoted the former Chief Minister as saying that people have been in the business of buying and selling elected representatives since 1984. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in West Bengal's Haldia was also given wide coverage in the publication.

Sahafat: Uttarakhand glacier burst was reported in the top headlines of the Urdu daily. The newspaper also reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured of all possible help in dealing with the natural calamity.

The publication also carried the news of the demise of legendary Indian tennis player Akhtar Ali in its top headlines. In its news report, the daily said that Former Davis Cup coach, 83, breathed his last in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions

They are the annual journeys of late winter and early spring Factory workers in China heading home for the Lunar New Year American college students going on road trips and hitting the beach over spring break Germans and Britons fleeing drab...

Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday to corruption charges at the resumption of his trial some six weeks before Israeli voters again pass judgment on his leadership.I confirm the written answer submitted in my name...

Immigrants, activists worry Biden won''t end Trump barriers

For nearly 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration may finish the job.They are being held at a family detention center in remote Dilley, Texas, but have repeated...

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijings latest reform measures for the stock market. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 to 5,564.56, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021