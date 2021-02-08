Left Menu

ONGC to usher in India's first geothermal energy at Ladakh

Phase-II would involve a deeper and lateral exploration of the geothermal reservoir by drilling of an optimal number of wells and setting up of a higher capacity demo plant and preparing a detailed project report.Phase-III would involve commercial development of the geothermal plant.Puga and Chumathang in Eastern Ladakh happen to be the most promising geothermal fields in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:11 IST
ONGC to usher in India's first geothermal energy at Ladakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said it will implement India's maiden geothermal field development project in Ladakh that will use the heat generated by the Earth's core to generate clean energy.

''A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise this has been inked by ONGC Energy Centre (OEC) with the Union Territory of Ladakh and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh on February 6,'' the company said in a statement.

This project of ONGC will put India on geothermal power map of the world.

Geothermal energy is clean and is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Geothermal power plants have average availabilities of 90 per cent or higher, compared with about 75 per cent for coal plants. ''Geothermal resource development can revolutionise farming in Ladakh, which is now totally dependent for supply of fresh vegetables, fruits from outside the UT round the year. Further, direct heat energy applications make it most relevant to Ladakh,'' the statement said.

ONGC has planned this field development in Ladakh in three phases.

Phase-I involves exploratory-cum-production drilling of wells up to 500 metres depth and setting up of a pilot plant of up to 1 megawatt (MW) power capacity. Phase-II would involve a deeper and lateral exploration of the geothermal reservoir by drilling of an optimal number of wells and setting up of a higher capacity demo plant and preparing a detailed project report.

Phase-III would involve commercial development of the geothermal plant.

''Puga and Chumathang in Eastern Ladakh happen to be the most promising geothermal fields in India. These areas were discovered in the 1970s and initial exploratory efforts were made in 1980s by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

''But, development efforts to exploit geothermal energy by the government as well as private agencies did not materialise for some reasons. After the creation of UT Ladakh, efforts were taken up earnestly by ONGC Energy Centre, culminating in this MoU,'' the statement said.

Geothermal energy is an energy source that is stored in the form of heat beneath the earth's surface, which is clean, renewable, sustainable, carbon-free, continuous, uninterrupted and environment-friendly.

It is the only renewable energy available 24x7 to mankind not requiring storage and unaffected by day-night or seasonality variance.

India has seven geothermal provinces and a number of geothermal springs.

Geothermal resources in India have been mapped by GSI and broad estimate suggests that there could be 10 gigawatt (GW) geothermal power potential, as per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

ONGC, with its mission of 'retaining a dominant position in the Indian petroleum sector and enhancing India's energy availability and recognising the fact that petroleum resources are dwindling worldwide', has taken steps to look at all forms of alternative energy.

It founded ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT), under the Indian Trust Act, on August 8, 2005, with a mandate to undertake or assist in programmes/projects of fundamental and applied research. It will help in improving and developing commercially viable energy mediums and sources beyond hydrocarbons, especially in clean and/or renewable energy options.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has provided a letter of support to OEC vide letter dated April 9, 2020, for the Ladakh Geothermal Project.

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Borrell Moscow trip cannot be judged a failure, Commission says

The European Unions chief executive Ursula von der Leyen has full confidence in the blocs top diplomat Josep Borrell despite a difficult trip to Moscow on Friday during which Russia expelled EU diplomats, the European Commission said on Mon...

India to have 17 Rafale jets by March; entire fleet by 2022: Rajnath Singh

India will have 17 Rafale jets by March this year and the entire fleet of the fighter aircraft bought by the country will reach by April 2022.In 2016, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36-Rafale Jet air...

Motorists on highway warned of wild elephants

Udhagamandalam, Feb 8 PTI The Forest Department onMonday warned motorists on the Manjoor-Coimbatore highway ofmovement of a herd of wild elephants.The 50-km stretch between Manoor-Coimbatore runs through aforest. Therefore, there would be e...

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights takes up case of mother killing minor son

The Kerala StateCommission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday took up onits own the case in which a 30-year-old madrassa teacherallegedly killed her six-year-old son to appease God anddirected the authorities concerned to submit a rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021