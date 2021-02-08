Left Menu

Hanging glacier possibly broke from main part causing damage in Chamoli: DRDO scientist

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Dr LK Sinha on Monday said that a hanging glacier in Uttarakhand's Chamoli may have broken away from the main glacier which caused damage.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:13 IST
Hanging glacier possibly broke from main part causing damage in Chamoli: DRDO scientist
Aerial view of the devastation site in Chamoli. (Source: ITBP). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Dr LK Sinha on Monday said that a hanging glacier in Uttarakhand's Chamoli may have broken away from the main glacier which caused damage. Sinha said that DRDO scientists are analysing the data to ascertain the cause of glacier burst.

"Our team did an aerial survey of the glacier where the incident took place in Chamoli. Prima facie, it looks that a hanging glacier broke away from the main glacier and came down in the narrow valley," the DRDO scientist told ANI. "In the valley, it formed a lake which burst later and caused the damage. The data is being analysed by our scientists in detail and if required, they would again go to get more details." The DRDO scientist further said.

In Joshimath, the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said, "After the bridge collapsed in Raini village during glacier burst, around 13 villages have been cut off near areas such as Malari and Ghansali. There is heavy deployment of ITBP there near the India-China border. We have alerted them." "The dropping of food supply underway in Lata and Raini villages. We are helping to take it further from there. Teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ITBP, and state Police are working in collaboration here," he added.

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of the affected areas. A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Purvanchal Express to be completed by March, PM will inaugurate in April: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will be completed by March and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April.Adityanath was on a visit to G...

Austria issues travel warning for Tyrol province over COVID-19 variant

Austria is warning against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the so-called South African variant of the coronavirus there, the government said on Monday.The province, a winter sports hotspot, has...

Woman shoots husband dead over dispute

A 43-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband before shooting herself in Uttar Pradeshs Firozabad district following a heated exchange on Monday, police said.The incident occurred at Fulvadi area in Dakshin police station area in the mor...

Female suspect arrested for allegedly killing boyfriend

A 22-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her boyfriend at a farm near Smithfield in the Free State.After an argument ensued over drinks, the suspect took a knife from the cupboard drawer and stabbed the dece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021