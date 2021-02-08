Left Menu

Student's alert leads to forest dept fining man Rs 62,075 for axing tree

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:17 IST
Student's alert leads to forest dept fining man Rs 62,075 for axing tree

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI): Alerted by an eighth standardstudent about felling of a 40-year-old neem tree near hishouse here, the forest department on Monday slapped a fine of62,075 on the man who did it.

The man had cut the tree, saying it was obstructingconstruction of his new house, a forest department officialsaid.

The boy noticed that the tree had been axed this morning,rang up the Forest Department's toll free number 1800 4255364, identified himself as a 'Green Brigadier' and requestedthat action be taken against those responsible for cutting thetree.

Officials swung into action and their enquiries revealedthat the man had not taken prior permission to cut the tree.

The man was then slapped with a fine of Rs 62,075, whichhe paid.

forest department officials congratulated the boy foracting responsibly by complaining over the tree felling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Android Beta users get new 'Mute Video' feature on WhatsApp

American cross-platform centralized messaging application WhatsApp is finally rolling out a new feature for its beta testers on Android where users would be able to mute videos before sending it a contact. According to Mashable, WhatsApp is...

UN experts disturbed by deluge of criminal cases against Thai monarchy critics

Bangkok Thailand, February 8 ANISputnik A panel of UN human rights experts said on Monday they were alarmed by the increasingly severe use of an archaic law punishing insults to Thailands royal family. We are profoundly disturbed by the rep...

Babar urges Pakistan to aim high after series win vs South Africa

With a 2-0 series win over South Africa, Pakistan rose to No. 5 in the Test rankings for the first time since 2017.Babar Azam believes the team should be looking higher.Getting into the top five is promising, the Pakistan captain said after...

Former S African minister cleared of charges for granting citizenship to Gupta family

A former South African minister was on Monday cleared of multiple allegations that he abused his power while granting early naturalisation to members of the controversial Indian-origin Gupta family.Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021