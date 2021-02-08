Student's alert leads to forest dept fining man Rs 62,075 for axing tree

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI): Alerted by an eighth standardstudent about felling of a 40-year-old neem tree near hishouse here, the forest department on Monday slapped a fine of62,075 on the man who did it.

The man had cut the tree, saying it was obstructingconstruction of his new house, a forest department officialsaid.

The boy noticed that the tree had been axed this morning,rang up the Forest Department's toll free number 1800 4255364, identified himself as a 'Green Brigadier' and requestedthat action be taken against those responsible for cutting thetree.

Officials swung into action and their enquiries revealedthat the man had not taken prior permission to cut the tree.

The man was then slapped with a fine of Rs 62,075, whichhe paid.

forest department officials congratulated the boy foracting responsibly by complaining over the tree felling.

