Left Menu

Rajasthan Cong to hold public meetings in support of farmers protesting agri laws

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:25 IST
Rajasthan Cong to hold public meetings in support of farmers protesting agri laws
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Congress in Rajasthan will hold public meetings in all the blocks of the state on February 10 in support of the farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws.

Through the meetings, the party will make people aware about the ''damaging effects'' of the laws and motivate them to support the farmers' movement, a Congress spokesperson said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi's borders since November 28 last year against the legislations and demanding these be withdrawn.

The farmers and their families participating in the protest will be honoured and tribute will be paid to the farmers who lost their lives during the movement, according to the statement.

''Livelihood of crores of farmers has come under threat due to the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre in the interest of its capitalist friends. This is the reason why farmers all over the country are struggling to save their farms,'' it said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India achieves 60 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations in 24 days, fastest in world: Health ministry

The total number of people who have received anti-coronavirus vaccine shots till Monday evening has crossed 60 lakh, the Union health ministry said, highlighting that India reached the mark in 24 days, the fastest in the world.The USA took ...

Philippine lawmakers pass bill to tax online gambling firms

The Philippines lower congressional chamber on Monday passed a bill imposing taxes on online gambling firms, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks funds to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Online gambling companies, known as Philippine ...

Arauz advances to Ecuador presidential runoff, second spot too close to call

Leftist Ecuadorean economist Andres Arauz was headed on Monday for a presidential run-off election, while a surprise surge in support for an indigenous anti-mining activist made the race for the number two spot too close to call. Indigenous...

US STOCKS-Wall Street at record highs on stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes scaled all-time highs on Monday, as investors bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package and a global vaccine roll-out would lead to a speedy economic recovery.Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021