White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coup

White House concerned about China's absence from conversation about Myanmar coupReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:59 IST
The White House is concerned about China's absence from any international conversation about the recent coup in Myanmar, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
"Certainly we are concerned about China's absence from the conversation and lack of a vocal role," Psaki said a White House briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Myanmar
- Jen Psaki
- China
- The White House
