Left Menu

UNESCO conducts survey on reconstruction of Al Hadba Minaret and Al Nouri

This activity was implemented under a Project funded by the Government of the United Arab Emirates and is part of the UNESCO initiative to "Revive the Spirit of Mosul".

UNESCO | Mosul | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:09 IST
UNESCO conducts survey on reconstruction of Al Hadba Minaret and Al Nouri
The survey, conducted during the months of November and December 2020, targeted more than 700 individuals from Mosul of all ages, backgrounds and gender. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNESCO)

UNESCO and the Statistics Consultancy Bureau (SCB) of the University of Mosul conducted an analytical survey of the people of Mosul on the reconstruction of the Al Hadba Minaret and the Al Nouri Prayer Hall, destroyed during the conflict in 2017. This activity was implemented under a Project funded by the Government of the United Arab Emirates and is part of the UNESCO initiative to "Revive the Spirit of Mosul".

The survey, conducted during the months of November and December 2020, targeted more than 700 individuals from Mosul of all ages, backgrounds and gender. The Statistics Consultancy Bureau (SCB)'s team, composed of 22 young enumerators and 3 university professors, under the supervision of Dr Bashar Abdul Aziz al-Talib (head of the SCB), visited families residing in both East and West Mosul as well as displaced Moslawis.

Survey respondents were asked about how would they like to see their beloved Al-Hadba Minaret and Al-Nouri Prayer Hall rebuilt. The results showed that 94% of the surveyees would like to see the Minaret with the same decorations and position that it had before its destruction in 2017. In addition, 70% of the people of Mosul expressed their preference to see the Al Nouri Prayer Hall rebuilt as it was in 2017, before its destruction but with some improvements, provided that the essence and main volumes are preserved. By contrast, 28% stated that they would rather see the Prayer Hall rebuilt exactly as it was in 2017. The survey also included an open question where surveyees were encouraged to provide further feedback, clarifications or opinions.

This survey has helped UNESCO, the University of Mosul and the United Arab Emirates to understand better the opinions of the people of Mosul regarding the reconstruction of the Al Nouri Complex. UNESCO is committed to involving Moslawis in the reconstruction of their City.

This survey was conducted as part of the UAE funded project "Reviving the Spirit of Mosul by rebuilding its historic landmarks namely the Al-Nouri Mosque and its Al-Hadba Minaret, as well as the Al-Tahera Church and Al-Saa'a Church."

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House impeachment managers say evidence against Trump overwhelming

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers said on Monday that evidence against former President Donald Trump is overwhelming and he has no defense for his actions.In a brief, the managers of the Democratic-led impeachment said Trum...

Soccer-Molde v Hoffenheim Europa League game to be played in Spain

Molde will play Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Spain due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Norway that prevent the German side from entering the country, UEFA said on Monday. Molde were due to host Hoffen...

Assam govt gives land ownership to 471 small tea growers ahead of polls

Two days after the governmentdistributed Rs 3,000 to 7.47 lakh tea garden workers in Assam,Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday handed over landownership to 471 small tea growers, ahead of the Assemblypolls.Sonowal distributed land p...

Goldman Sachs boosts U.S. GDP estimate, sees relief bill at $1.5 trillion

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter to 11 from 10 and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at 1.5 trillion, up from their previous 1.1 trillion estima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021