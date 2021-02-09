Cricket tournament organised in J-K's Doda to 'involve youth energy for good cause'

With an effort to "involve youth energy for a good cause", Range level Cricket tournament was organised by Doda District Police. Deputy Commissioner of Doda district Sagar D. Doifode inaugurated the event on Monday.

"Sports are very important for youth as they can use their energy for good cause through it," said ASP of Doda Popsy Malik. "We will try our level best to involve youths in different kind of the activities so that they can think in right direction," Malik said.

He also informed that the tournament has been organised on the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban (DKR) Range Abdul Jabbar. "There will be nine matches in the tournament," Malik added.

Kushal Sharma, an umpire in the tournament hailed the police department to provide platform for the young players. "The players can showcase their talents through this tournament and will able to play for the national team," Sharma said.

ASP of Bhaderwah Raj Singh Gouria was the guest of honour at the event. Many other prominent officials of the district were also present there. (ANI)

