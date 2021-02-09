Left Menu

N Cape man to appear in court on charges of drug possession

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:19 IST
"We will continue to surveil against drug dealers operating in the Khatu area in an effort to create a safer environment for our inhabitants," the South African Police Service said on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

A 29-year-old man from Kathu, Northern Cape, is expected to appear in the local magistrate's court after being arrested on charges of drug possession.

The man was arrested at a stop-and-search by the police.

He was found in possession of 189 bags filled with dagga, mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R6 500 and cash amounting to R710, believed to be the proceeds from the sale of the drugs.

"We will continue to surveil against drug dealers operating in the Khatu area in an effort to create a safer environment for our inhabitants," the South African Police Service said on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

