Solid Waste Management Project inaugurated by JNPT Chairman

In this new project, 10 MT/Day Solid Waste management is designed as per SWM Rules 2016 based on BARC technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:34 IST
Dignitaries present at the inauguration included the Deputy Chairman of JNPT- Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh and other senior officials. Image Credit: ANI

In a major push under green port initiatives and with a vision to achieve sustainability goals, a Comprehensive Solid Waste Management Project has been inaugurated by Shri Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT, at JNPT Township on Monday (February 9, 2021).

In this new project, 10 MT/Day Solid Waste management is designed as per SWM Rules 2016 based on BARC technology. It is based on a Bio Gas plant for 5 MT/Day capacity with power generation from Biogas and production of biogas and generation power setup. As well as Installed hydraulic baling press machine to compress dry waste, Two Ghanta Gadi's with appropriate partition for the collection of wet and dry waste separately, and SW collection accessories for planned awareness training to stakeholders.

Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) is an ambitious plan of the Government of India which originates from the vision of the Government for ensuring hygiene, waste management, and sanitation across the nation and aims for a Clean India under a collaborative framework of multiple stakeholders. One of the key mission objectives is to develop a modern and scientific solid waste treatment and disposal facility.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration included the Deputy Chairman of JNPT- Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh and other senior officials.

(With Inputs from PIB)

