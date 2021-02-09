RLDA invites e-bids for commercial development at Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has gloated an online Request For Proposal (RFP) for leasing a vacant land parcel for commercial development at Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The site is situated near Government Railway Police (GRP) Thana, Platform Number 1, side of Sawai Madhopur Railway Station, and is home to Ranthambhore National Park - a UNESCO World Heritage Site with immense tourist traffic.

According to an official release, the parcel spans 4000 square meters with a permitted built-up area of 8000 square meters with the reserve price for the land parcel is fixed at Rs 13.50 crores for a lease period of 45 years. Earlier this month, the online pre-bid meeting was held and was attended by a number of developers from Rajasthan and nearby states and the deadline for the online bid submission is February 11, 2021.

Vice-Chairman of RLDA, Ved Prakash Dudeja said the commercial development will boost tourism prospects. "The proposed commercial development will bolster tourism prospects, push up real estate prices and ensure economic development in the surrounding areas," Dudeja said.

The lessee will be mandated to carry out the development as per local building laws and shall procure all necessary clearances for the development as per the site plan, read the release. RLDA is a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Railways, for the development of vacant Railway land.

Currently, RLDA has over 84 commercial (greenfield) sites across Indian for leasing and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process. RLDA is currently working on 62 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 61 stations.

"The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India. RLDA is currently also handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out a railway colony in Guwahati for redevelopment," read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)