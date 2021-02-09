No death in Delhi due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, first time since April last year

Left Menu

No death was reported in Delhi due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the first time the city achieved this record since April last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

No death was reported in Delhi due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the first time the city achieved this record since April last year. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city saw 100 new cases and 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the city is 6,36,260 and the recoveries stand at 6,24,326. The death toll continues to stand at 10,882. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the residents of the city in a tweet and said no death reported due to COVID-19 was good news.

"Good news for residents of Delhi. No death was reported due to COVID-19 in Delhi today. Congratulations to residents of Delhi. The cases of coronavirus have come down. The vaccine drive is progressing at a good speed. The residents of the city have fought a tough battle against coronavirus. We should continue to be cautious," he said. The total number of tests in Delhi has reached 11256961. Delhi has a cumulative positive rate of 5.65 per cent and a cumulative case fatality rate of 1.71 per cent. (ANI)

