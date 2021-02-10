Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea; leak plugged, say company officials

Left Menu

10-02-2021
Furnace oil from the state run Travancore Titanium Products here leaked into thesea on Wednesday over a one km stretch, but company officialssaid it was contained within half an hour and the cleaningoperations have begun.

Local fishermen first spotted the leak from the pumpingline to the boiler, which had spread from Veli to Shangumughamarea and alerted TTP officials and the authorities concerned.

Company officials told PTI that the leak was pluggedwithin half an hour and the cleaning process has beeninitiated with the help of locals.

''Since the leak was near the drain, it spread to the seaalong the coast for nearly one km.

The cleaning process has begun. The work is being donewith the helpof the locals and we expect it to be completedby this evening.

We will resume the work only after replacing the faultyline,'' Georgee Ninan, Managing Director of TTP, told PTI.

TTP is a pioneer manufacturer and distributor of Titaniumdioxide Anatase grade pigment.

District Collector Navjot Khosa visited the company andthe adjacent beach, inspected the site and said the districtauthorities were examining the extent of damage.

She said the district authority, in consultation with theKerala State Pollution Control Board, has initiated theprocess of removing the polluted sand from the beach.

''We plan to finish the cleaning process by removing thepolluted sand from the beach and separate the oil.

As of now, it has not spread much into the sea. But westill need to monitor the sea with the help of the Coast Guardand to assess the situation in the next 48 hours.

The spread depends upon the wind and tide conditions,''Khosa told reporters.

She said the KSPCB will assess the damagecaused to thefishermen and nature and decide the compensation to be given.

''Further action will be taken after the Board submits itsreport. There are guidelines in case of such spills. We willact accordingly, she said.

Congress MLA V S Sivakumar who visited the area allegedthat the fishermen would not be able to put out to sea for atleast a month as the area has been polluted.

''Fishermen, especially those in the shore seine fishingactivity, have been affected.

The state government should give adequate compensation tothose who lost their livelihood,'' he told reporters.

Ninan said the companywill discuss the matter with thecouncillors and the local people and provide necessarycompensation to those who lost their livelihood.

