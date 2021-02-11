BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS over Maharashtra govt probe on Sachin, Lata Mangeshkar
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Bhagwat Karad gave a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha expressing 'concern over investigation ordered by Maharashtra government against Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar'. During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise issues of urgent public importance.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday ordered a probe into Twitter posts made by celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and many others on farmers' protest. This came after Indian celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar replied to comments of international celebrities on farmers' protests, calling it an 'internal matter'. (ANI)
