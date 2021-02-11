Devotees take holy dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya in Haridwar
Amid the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the devotees on Thursday took a holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:50 IST
Amid the ongoing Kumbh Mela, the devotees on Thursday took a holy dip in River Ganga on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. "The arrangements at the ghats of Haridwar are satisfactory and all the guidelines issued by the government regarding the Kumbh Mela are being followed," a devotee said.
"We are expecting more crowd today than Sankranti day," the superintendent of police (SP) Kumbh, Surjeet Singh Panwar told ANI. "We have divided the Kumbh into six zones and 24 sectors as per the security is concern," Panwar said.
'Kumbh Mela' began in Haridwar on January 15 and is set to conclude on April 27. Mauni Amavasya is an auspicious day as per the Hindu religion.
It falls on the month of Magh as per the Hindu calendar. On this day people observe Maun Vrat, in which they dedicate and try to connect to one's inner self to God. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
