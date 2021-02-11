Effective emergency services affected by inclement weather: Cabinet

Government is working with NGOs, a team of Ministers, MECs and local leaders to coordinate effective emergency services in areas affected by the recent inclement weather, Cabinet says.

Cabinet made the commitment following a meeting ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, Cabinet received an update on the implementation of a disaster management national seasonal contingency plan.

It also received an integrated response to Tropical Cyclone Eloise and associated rainfall conditions that battered parts of the country in the past two weeks.

In its statement, Cabinet conveyed its deepest condolences to all who lost loved ones during the recent heavy storms and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"Government continues to work with communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to assist those who lost their homes during the heavy rains," said Cabinet on Wednesday.

The heavy rainfall resulted in damage to infrastructure in various provinces. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of further possible flooding in Limpopo, the Free State and North West in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has urged the public to exercise extreme caution during severe weather conditions and rather stay indoors during heavy rain and stormy weather.

"The SAWS will continue to submit daily and weekly weather forecasts, and also alert the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) of any severe weather conditions. The NDMC will disseminate this information to relevant role-players to alert all communities," said Cabinet.

