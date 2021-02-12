QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day five of the Australian Open
Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday: * "She technically already has an Australian Open title." Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Open. * "I was thinking like, wow, she's really powerful ...Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 10:15 IST
Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday: * "She technically already has an Australian Open title." Serena Williams on her daughter Alexis Olympia, who she was pregnant with when she won the 2017 Australian Open.
* "I was thinking like, wow, she's really powerful ... I want to be powerful too, and I want to dominate on the tour the same (way) like she does." Aryna Sabalenka on growing up watching her fourth-round opponent Serena Williams. * "I don't take very seriously the Valentine's Day... But I know it has a meaning. I don't know exactly if it's because you're losing, 40-Love. I don't know. I have to find out just to be prepared for the next time." Garbine Muguruza, when asked about the meaning of 'Love' in tennis scoring.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases
Israel Consulate commemorates Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bengaluru
Australian state borders to reopen with zero local virus cases
Tennis-Australian Open players set to begin checking out of quarantine
Bengaluru airport to partially close for Aero India 2021