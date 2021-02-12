Left Menu

Six-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Rajasthan's Alwar

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Kathoomar police station area in Alwar district on Thursday, said Tejaswini Gautam, Alwar Superintendent of police.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 12-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 14:05 IST
Six-year-old girl raped by neighbour in Rajasthan's Alwar
Tejaswini Gautam, Alwar Superintendent of Police. Image Credit: ANI

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Kathoomar police station area in Alwar district on Thursday, said Tejaswini Gautam, Alwar Superintendent of police. The police said that the minor's medical examination is underway and the accused has been detained.

The incident took place at 12:30 pm on Thursday when the minor was playing in the courtyard of her house, the police said. On receiving the information, the villagers and police reached the spot and the girl was brought to Kathumar Hospital for treatment.

"An FIR has been registered against Ravi (21) in the matter," she added. Deputy Superintendent of police Laxmangarh is at the site to probe.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If Dinesh Trivedi wants to join BJP, we will welcome him, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Reacting to the resignation of the Trinamool Congress TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi as member of Rajya Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that Trivedi can join BJP if he wants. Not just D...

UK economy shrinks 9.9%, biggest annual decline on record

Britains economy suffered its biggest decline on record last year as the coronavirus pandemic closed shops and restaurants and and devastated the travel industry.But even as the Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic...

BJP leader N V Subhash slams Rahul Gandhi over his 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhis speech in the Parliament has degraded his image from the level of immature to total unaware as his Hum Do, Hamare Do remark has exposed his innocence in politics, said N V Subhash, BJP leader and grandson of fo...

QUOTES-Olympics-Reaction to Tokyo Olympics chief Mori's resignation

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday after his apology for sexist remarks failed to quell domestic and overseas outrage. Following are some of the reactions from Japan and the world of sports.THOMAS BACH, PRESIDENT OF T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021