Body of former UP minister's nephew found on railway tracks in Amethi

The body of 22-year-old nephew of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was found on a railway track near Pratapgarh in Amethi district on Friday, police said.

ANI | Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:10 IST
SP Amethi Dinesh Singh (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The body of 22-year-old nephew of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was found on a railway track near Pratapgarh in Amethi district on Friday, police said. Superintendent of Police Amethi Dinesh Singh informed that police, at around 4 am today, received information that body is lying on the nearby railway track.

"Further the body was identified as Shubham Prajapati, son of Jagdish Prasad Prajapati who is younger brother of Gayatri Prasad Prajapati," Singh said. Singh further said, "Beside amputation, no other injury mark was found on the body. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) suggests suicide."

"FIR has been registered in the matter and postmortem being done. The investigation into the matter is underway," he added. However, the elder brother of the deceased, Arun Prajapati, alleged that his brother is being murdered because of political differences. (ANI)

