Campaign on COVID Vaccination and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat flagged off by Goa CM

Campaign on COVID Vaccination and AatmaNirbhar Bharat by Field Outreach Bureau, Goa, was flagged off today by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant. At a time when the whole world is struggling due to Covid-19 Pandemic, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has successfully launched the vaccination. In the first phase of vaccination, all the healthcare professionals and frontline workers will be covered. In the state of Goa 9200, healthcare workers and 2000 frontline workers vaccinated so far, said Dr Pramod Sawant.

The Chief Minister said an awareness campaign like this will help to reach out to the last person in the society. Government's vision of 'Antodaya' will be fulfilled by campaigns like this. Collaborative efforts of central government and state government departments will help the government to overcome all the rumours and misguiding of the people on vaccination.'AatmaNirbhar Bharat, swayampurna Goa' campaign will help to make Goa self-reliant by 19 December 2021. 'Swayampurna Mitra' is available in panchayats on every Saturday to inform the people about various schemes, said Dr Sawant.

Shri Santosh Ajmera, Director, Regional Outreach Bureau; Maharashtra-Goa apprised about the campaign. He said that 600 locations in the state would be covered by the campaign. WHO and UNICEF is doing an impact assessment study of this campaign and they will submit the report to the Government of India.

Field outreach Bureau(Goa) is the branch office of ROB(Mh&Goa), which is having its headquarters in Pune. A massive drive has been launched by ROB in the entire Maharashtra and Goa region to wipe out misinformation against vaccination and to increase awareness on its efficacy, safety. The drive also targets to clear apprehensions on Adverse events following immunization (AEFI). To this end, 800 cultural artists will make around 11400 cultural performances in the region.

The campaign also involves a component on AtmaNirbhar Bharat, through which FOB Goa plans to inform Goans, the various schemes, prospects and policies of Government of India which includes Skill development, Entrepreneurship, the significance of Vocal for Local etc.

The campaign is to be done through Mobile Exhibition vans. A fully equipped state of the art Multimedia exhibition Van shall ply through North and South Goa. Each van will travel 30-40 kms and cover 8-10 villages daily in a district. A team of 5-6 members of private registered troupes will be onboard for cultural performances in the cities/villages (on the route) to create awareness on COVID vaccination and AatmaNirbhar Bharat through local folk and infotainment.

In addition to the infotainment awareness generation, the Exhibition van also caters e-Services of Common Service Centers(CSC) under the National e-Governance Plan and Digital India. Services of CSC are delivered via the collaboration with the Department of IT, Government of Goa. Mobile CSCs will offer web-enabled e-governance services in rural areas, including application forms, certificates, and utility payments such as electricity, telephone and water bills.

In addition to the universe of Government to Citizen(G2C) services, the CSC provides a wide variety of content and services such as Agriculture Services Education & Training Services, Health Services Rural Banking & Insurance Services among others.

Common Service Centers is a pan-India network catering to the regional, geographic linguistic and cultural diversity of the country, thus enabling the Government's mandate of a socially, financially and digitally inclusive society. Click here to know more on CSCs.

The movement of van, participation and other parameters are constantly monitored LIVE via a digital dashboard, GPS and other advanced tools. Printed QR code cards will be distributed to the public for quick access to AtmaNirbhar Bharat portals.

Smt Ankita Anand, Director, Information and Technology, Government of Goa; Shri D.V.Vinod Kumar, Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau; Shri Raviraj Sartape, Deputy Director, Doordarshan, Shri Tushar Jadhav, Assistant Director, All India Radio were present on this occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)