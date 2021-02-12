Left Menu

Tamil Nadu fire: PM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been approved from Prime Minister office's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," tweeted PMO India.

A massive fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar leaving at least 11 people dead and another 36 people injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

