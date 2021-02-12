Left Menu

J-K, UK space agency join hands on impact-based flood forecasts

In a significant move to put impact-based flood forecasting mechanism in place, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir join hands with UK Space Agency's programme for a collaborative project on 'Impact Based Flood Forecasting using Earth Observation (EO) based Information,' said an official statement on Friday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:32 IST
J-K, UK space agency join hands on impact-based flood forecasts
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to put impact-based flood forecasting mechanism in place, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir join hands with UK Space Agency's programme for a collaborative project on 'Impact Based Flood Forecasting using Earth Observation (EO) based Information,' said an official statement on Friday. According to the statement, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha termed the project as the next step of flood forecasting services.

"Having impact-based forecasts of flood risk will be useful for efficient, effective contingency planning and swift evaluation of severity for necessary response", the Lt Governor remarked. LG Sinha further observed that international collaboration adds specific value in helping to analyze past flood events and identifying relationships between predicted floods and their impact.

"The mechanism will predict impacts to people, their houses, crops, livestock, and transport routes, thereby mitigating many of the challenges people face during flood events," he added. According to a recent report, India is among the 10 most disaster-prone countries in the world and ranked floods as a climate-related hazard posing the greatest risk to the people. the country has numerous flood forecasting systems that provide predictions of water levels and flows but not their impact in terms of loss of life, damage to buildings, critical infrastructure and agriculture, the statement said.

In UT, there is no effective impact-based flood forecasting mechanism in place as such. It is a big initiative taken by the Lt Governor of UT and will help to predict fluvial flood risks, in terms of expected loss to life, injuries to people, building collapse, infrastructure disruption, and economic damage. The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system. The J-K government will not have to bear any expenses on the project.

It further added that the National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP) is a new programme established by the UK Space Agency which supports collaborative projects between UK organisations and international partners. The project will be undertaken by HR Wallingford in collaboration with Oxford University, Sayers and Partners (SPL), and D-Orbit (UK). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Andhra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh.At least four people died and about 13 others were injured when a bus carrying over 20 passengers fell into a gorge at Anantagiri near ...

Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as new CEO, MD

Tata Motors on Friday said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.Llistosella, whose app...

Warsaw filmgoers, skiers rejoice as restrictions lift

For Krzysztof Bielecki, Friday was a day at the movies, as he took full advantage of a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Poland that has let him enjoy his favourite hobby once more. Hotels, cinemas, and theatres reopened at a maximum...

Maha BJP MLC's booked for bid to unveil Ahilya Devi statue

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkarsattempt to unveil the statue of Ahilya Devi Holkar in PunesJejuri town on Friday ahead of a formal event was foiled byPune rural police which later in the evening booked him and 60supporters, an official said.A Je...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021