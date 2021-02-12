Left Menu

JK govt preparing comprehensive management plan of holy lakes of Mansar, Surinsar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:50 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government is preparing a comprehensive integrated management plan for the famous twin holy lakes of Surinsar and Mansar in the outskirts of Jammu city.

The department of wildlife protection has taken up desilting work in Surinsar lake in compliance with the directions issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his recent visit to Mansar-Surinsar, officials said.

"The Department of Wildlife Protection has taken up the preparation of comprehensive integrated management plan for Surinsar and Mansar lakes through Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun," they said.

The scientists of the institute are regularly visiting the lakes and collecting the data. The analysis of data is in process and the management plan is expected to be ready within two months, they said.

Pertinently, Surinsar and Mansar lakes have been declared as Ramsar Sites in 2005 and are part of the Surinsar-Mansar Wildlife Sanctuary notified under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The work on this prestigious project shall be completed before March, 2021, they said.

In compliance to further directions of the Lieutenant Governor, a catchment area treatment plan for the areas falling in Surinsar-Mansar wildlife sanctuary has also been prepared by the department of wildlife protection for an amount of Rs 2.58 crore, they said.

"The work shall include plantation in degraded areas besides soil and moisture conservation works including check dams," they added.

