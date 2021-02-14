PM dedicates to nation BPCL's petro-chem complex in Kerala

Left Menu

On a brief visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International CruiseTerminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemical complex of oil major Bharat Petroleum here and Ro-Ro vessels of Inland Waterways at Willingdon Islands.

On a brief visit to Kerala, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Cochin Port Trust's International CruiseTerminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, a campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute.

At a function here, he also laid the foundation stone of Cochin Port Trust's South Coal Berth.

BPCL said the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project(PDPP) located close to its Kochi Refinery here will produce Acrylic Acid, Oxo-Alcohol and Acrylates, which are predominantly imported, at present.

These products have applications in paints and coatings, solvents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, construction industry and super absorbent polymer among others.

The two new Roll-on/Roll-off vessels deployed betweenBolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3 will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each.

The service, operated by Inland Waterways Authority, will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi, it was stated.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh L Mandaviya and V Muraleedharan attended the event held at Ambalamedu near here.

