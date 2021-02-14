Left Menu

Alaknanda River is flowing at normal level, no alert issued, says Uttarakhand Police

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:44 IST
Alaknanda River. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Police on Sunday asserted that the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand is flowing at normal level, no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard. Meanwhile, a total of 50 bodies have been recovered so far in Uttarakhand glacier burst, out of which, 25 have been identified, Uttarakhand police informed.

"A total of 12 bodies have been recovered on Sunday. Five from Tapovan tunnel, six from Raini village, and one from Rudraprayag," said an official statement. The statement added that so far 32 FIRs have been registered in Joshimath police station in connection with all the missing people.

"Along with this, 23 human organs have also been recovered from various places in Chamoli district. The DNAs of all the bodies and human organs recovered were kept for identification purpose in CHC Joshimath, District Hospital Gopeshwar and CHC Karnaprayag following all the norms of sampling and preservation. So far, 32 bodies and 11 human organs have been cremated with full religious rituals and honour by the committee constituted for disposal of dead bodies as per rules," the statement further added. A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

