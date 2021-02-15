Britain's Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ at news of Meghan's pregnancy

Britain's Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ at news of Meghan's pregnancyReuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 02:35 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the entire royal family are delighted at news that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expecting their second child, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Sunday.
The spokesman said the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, Harry's father Prince Charles and the whole family were "delighted" and wished the couple well.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Queen Elizabeth to host Biden before G7 summit in June
Queen Elizabeth to send message of condolence to Captain Tom's family
Queen Elizabeth pressured UK govt for clause in law to conceal private wealth
Meghan Markle wins privacy claim against UK newspaper
UK's Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against 'dehumanizing' tabloid paper