BRIEF-Musk Says "If Major Dogecoin Holders Sell Most Of Their Coins, It Will Get My Full Support"

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* MUSK SAYS "IF MAJOR DOGECOIN HOLDERS SELL MOST OF THEIR COINS, IT WILL GET MY FULL SUPPORT. TOO MUCH CONCENTRATION IS THE ONLY REAL ISSUE" - TWEET Source: https://bit.ly/3aj5LEd

