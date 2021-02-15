BRIEF-Musk Says "If Major Dogecoin Holders Sell Most Of Their Coins, It Will Get My Full Support"Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 04:59 IST
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
* MUSK SAYS "IF MAJOR DOGECOIN HOLDERS SELL MOST OF THEIR COINS, IT WILL GET MY FULL SUPPORT. TOO MUCH CONCENTRATION IS THE ONLY REAL ISSUE" - TWEET Source: https://bit.ly/3aj5LEd
Also Read: Kingdom Chapter 669: Possible release on Feb 14, spoilers claim Kai’s plan to save Rei
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Feb 14