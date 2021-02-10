Kingdom Chapter 669: Possible release on Feb 14, spoilers claim Kai’s plan to save Rei

The manga lovers in Japan and across the world are quite excited as they are just a few days behind the official release of Kingdom Chapter 669. The spoilers are finally out with the manga leaks and they want to know further about it.

The imminent Kingdom Chapter 669 can show the other side where Rei needs to confront Shiki once again like Kai faced Shou. Trancing Rei into the afterlife is not a big deal for Kai. Fans can also see a proper rematch between Rei and Shiki.

Kingdom Chapter 669 is likely to commence with Shiki and young Rei discussing what they want to do outside. Rei says she wants to raise a puppy, not to eat but to own. Rei then questions Shiki what she wants to do, and Shiki says "Well, for me." Rei's sword goes through Shiki. Rei is confused as she begins to grasp the situation and Shiki dies.

Rei discloses what actually happened during the ritual and how she killed Shiki. Will this give Kai any leads in getting Rei out of the darkness? Since the release date of Kingdom Chapter 669 was pushed back for two weeks after the release of Chapter 668, the manga aficionados are dying to know what they can have next.

The upcoming Kingdom Chapter 669 can show Kai contemplating to save Rei and where would she go if Kai defeats her. The plot is currently obscured in mystery, which creates more excitement among the manga enthusiasts.

Kingdom Chapter 669 is slated to be out on Sunday, February 14. The raw scans are expected to be out two to three days before its official release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

