Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's Chennai visit, Rahul Gandhi's remarks on CAA dominate headlines

Various Urdu publications in their Monday editions gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai for inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of key projects. Page one display was also given to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Assam in these newspapers.

On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, newspapers also gave wide coverage to various political leaders offering tributes to CRPF personnel killed in the attack. Rashtriya Sahara: The Urdu daily reported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as its top headline. The newspaper quoted the Congress leader as saying, "No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together."

It reported that he stated Assam is facing the issue of illegal migrants but the people of the state are capable of resolving it through dialogue. He also attacked the Centre stating that his party will never let CAA happen. The publication also widely covered the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Chennai visit and reported that the PM inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension project and handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank to Army chief General MM Naravane apart from inaugurating several other key projects.

Sahafat: The Urdu publication prominently reported Rahul Gandhi's remarks on CAA. The daily also carried the news that on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the attack.

The newspaper on its front page also reported 26th Hunar Haat to be organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from February 20. The daily in its report quoted Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abas Naqvi as saying, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7 lakh, 50,000 artisans and craftsmen, through 75 "Hunar Haat" which will be organised by the completion of 75 years of the country's independence. (ANI)

