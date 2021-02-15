Left Menu

U'khand glacier burst: 8 bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel so far

As many as 8 bodies have been recovered from Chamoli's Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh on Monday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:13 IST
U'khand glacier burst: 8 bodies recovered from Tapovan tunnel so far
NDRF Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh talking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 8 bodies have been recovered from Chamoli's Tapovan tunnel in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Commandant Aditya Pratap Singh on Monday. "A total of 8 bodies have been recovered from here (Tapovan tunnel) so far. Operation is still underway. NDRF is working 24/7. A total of seven bodies have been recovered in Raini, so a total of 15 bodies have been recovered from the two work sites," said NDRF Deputy Commandant.

The Chamoli Police informed that the body count in the glacier burst incident has reached 54. Meanwhile, 179 cases of missing people have been registered at Joshimath Police Station. "Three bodies were retrieved today from the Tapovan tunnel, taking the body count to 54 so far. Cases of 179 missing people have been registered at Joshimath Police Station till now. Relief and rescue operation continues," said Chamoli Police.

PK Tiwari, Commandant of NDRF on Sunday had said that they are facing a few difficulties in taking out the bodies from the tunnel. Tiwari had said, "Tonnes of the debris is stuck inside the tunnel. There is a limitation to the amount of work that can be done." Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police on Sunday had said that the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal is flowing at the normal level, no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

A plane carrying Zimbabwes first coronavirus vaccines, 200,000 doses donated by China, arrived in the capital Harare on Monday. A further 600,000 doses from China are set to arrive in early March, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said...

Bigbloc Construction Ltd. plant at full capacity; infra sector gets massive budget boost

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 15 ANINewsVoir BSE NSE listed Bigbloc Construction Limited are leading manufacturers of building materials including AAC Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks Fly Ash Bricks. Earlier, the company had informe...

Kerala CM inaugurates Gender Park campus after global meet on gender equality

Kozhikode Kerala India, February 15 ANIBusinessWire India The Gender Campus in Kozhikode, Kerala was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on February 14. The ceremony marked the functional launch of projects, programmes ...

Uttarakhand calamity: Three more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 53

Three more bodies were recovered on Monday from the flood-ravaged Tapovan tunnel, taking the toll in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand to 53.The bodies were recovered this morning from the Adit tunnel at the NTPCs Tapovan-Vishnugad projec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021