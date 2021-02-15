Rural bus service scheme to soon start in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government would start the rural bus service scheme afresh in the state within a month, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas informed the House on Monday.

During the Question Hour, the minister said the Gramin Parivahan Seva scheme, which was started during the Congress rule from 2008-2013, was discontinued after the BJP came to power. He said the government is serious about the scheme and the chief minister is monitoring the preparations.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said more than two years of the government has passed but there is only ''seriousness'' and asked the minister when the scheme will be announced.

Responding to this, the minister said the scheme would be announced within a month.

He said he has written to all the legislators seeking their suggestions about the routes in their constituencies where the bus service should be started.

"There are still several routes where bus services are not available. I have sought suggestions from all MLAs about the rural routes where the bus service should be started," he said.

Replying to a question related to the conservation of camels, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said that camel was declared as the state animal in 2014, and a law enacted for the prohibition and regulation of migration or export of the animal in 2015.

Kataria said that the population of camels has been dwindling since 1992.

He said because of modern farming tools, the use of camels in farming has declined and it is true that herders are abandoning camels to fend for themselves.

The minister said there is a committee in his chairmanship and asked the members of the House to give their suggestions for the conservation of camels.

